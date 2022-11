Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Carlisle Police at 717-243-5252.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Police are asking the public for help to find a missing Carlisle man.

John Gannon was last seen on Friday night when he left his home on Buchannon Drive.

Gannon is described as being 6 feet 4 inches tall, around 280 pounds, and was last seen wearing a brown jacket, black sweatpants, and a black and red shirt.