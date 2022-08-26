Police search forces lockdown of Shippensburg schools

Authorities are searching for 32-year-old William Lewis in the area around the Roxbury Treatment Center. Lewis may be armed, police say.

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — A police search for a man near a Shippensburg treatment center has forced schools in the area to go into lockdown for safety reasons, a State Police spokesperson said Friday.

Police are looking for William Lewis, 32, in the area near the Roxbury Treatment Center on 601 Roxbury Road, according to Trooper Megan Frazer.

Lewis is described as a Black male, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, wearing black clothing. He has face tattoos, according to police.

Lewis may be armed, police said. Anyone who sees him should immediately call 911. Residents are advised not to approach or engage with Lewis, according to police.

Frazer said schools in the area have been locked down as a safety precaution.

The school district issued a statement, saying the lockdown is precautionary and dismissal will occur as soon as it's safe to do so.

"This emergency is in the area of Meadow Drive and Roxbury Ridge Apartments.

It is not at any school. School dismissal will occur as soon as it is safe to do so.

We apologize for any inconvenience. Please do not call the schools or come to the schools."

