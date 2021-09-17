Police search for missing elderly woman in Carlisle

Susan Yeingst, 71, has not been seen since she failed to return from her morning walk around the borough on Wednesday, police say.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are searching for a missing elderly Carlisle woman.

Susan Yeingst, 71, has not been seen since she went on a morning walk on Wednesday and did not return, according to Carlisle Police. She is often known to go on walks around the borough, police say.

Yeingst is described as a white woman with pale skin, bald, with brown eyes. She is five feet tall and roughly 160 pounds.

Police say she was last seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt and pants.

Yeingst has had surgeries on her legs in the past, and may be walking with a limp.