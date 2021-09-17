Police search for missing elderly woman in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are searching for a missing elderly Carlisle woman.
Susan Yeingst, 71, has not been seen since she went on a morning walk on Wednesday and did not return, according to Carlisle Police. She is often known to go on walks around the borough, police say.
Yeingst is described as a white woman with pale skin, bald, with brown eyes. She is five feet tall and roughly 160 pounds.
Police say she was last seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt and pants.
Yeingst has had surgeries on her legs in the past, and may be walking with a limp.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Carlisle Police at (717) 243-4121.