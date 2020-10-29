Police search for missing Cumberland County teen

Chloe Prinzbach, 16, has been missing since 3 a.m. Wednesday, when she left her Silver Spring Township home, police say.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Silver Spring Township, Cumberland County are searching for a missing teenage girl.

Chloe Prinzbach, 16, left her home on Shady Lane at about 3 a.m. Wednesday, police say. She did so after posting a message on social media asking for someone to "break her out."

It is unknown who picked up Prinzbach or who she is currently with, police say. Her last known location was in the vicinity of Park City Mall in Lancaster County, according to police.

Prinzbach is believed to be without her medication for bipolar disorder and may be combative, police say.

She is described as light-skinned, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds. She has long black hair.