CARLISLE, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing man in Carlisle, Cumberland County.

Jeffrey D. Seago, 64, left his home around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Carlisle Police say. He is suffering from dementia and may not know his name.

Seago was last seen wearing a teal polo shirt, black shorts, and sandals. He has red hair and a mustache that is going gray.