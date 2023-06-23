Police search for owner of dog that bit a victim in Carlisle's Letort Park

The man and his dog left the scene without providing contact information to the victim or information regarding the dog's vaccination status, Carlisle Police said.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Police are searching for the owner of a dog that bit a person at a Cumberland County park earlier this month.

The incident happened on June 7 at Letort Park in Carlisle, authorities said.

According to Carlisle Police, the victim reported they were bitten by a brown dog that was running off-leash near the park's softball fields.

The dog's owner took the dog and left the scene without providing any information to the victim regarding the dog's vaccination status or the owner's contact information, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to police.

The pictured man and dog match the description provided by the victim, police said. Investigators believe the man and dog left the scene in a silver pickup trick.