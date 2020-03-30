Police: Residents are reminded to lock their cars after series of thefts from unlocked vehicles Sunday in Cumberland County

The incidents occurred early Sunday morning along Second St. in Wormleysburg. Police are asking residents to check home surveillance to help identify suspects

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Lower Allen Township and West Shore Regional police departments are reminding residents to keep their cars locked and asking them to check their surveillance camera footage after recording several reports of illegal vehicle entries early Sunday morning in the Wormleysburg Borough.

The incidents occurred between 1-9 a.m. on the first block of S. Second St. and the 100 block of N. Second St., police say.

Residents in the affected areas are asked to check their home surveillance systems for any evidence of possible suspects, police said Monday.