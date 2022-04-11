Police: missing endangered man in Cumberland County

Authorities say he may be at special risk of harm or may be confused.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — State police are asking for the public's help to locate a 79-year-old man reported missing in Cumberland County.

Gary Alexander Johnston was last seen on Saturday morning in the area of Furnace Hollow Road in South Newton Township.

He is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, 100 pounds, bald with gray hair on the sides of his head, a gray beard and mustache, and wearing glasses.

Police say Johnston is driving a 2015 red Chevy Silverado with Pennsylvania registration YKX1148. The truck has a blue cap and an older yellow New York license plate in the front.

State police say he may be at special risk of harm or may be confused.

Anyone who sees Johnston or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911.