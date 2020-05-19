Police: Man gets into fight because woman doesn't wear facemask while shopping at Wal-mart

Warren G. Bennett allegedly attacked another man after an argument that began when a woman with did not wear a mask as she entered the Carlisle store

CARLISLE, Pa. — A 33-year-old Cumberland County man is facing charges after he allegedly got into an altercation outside a Wal-mart over someone's refusal to wear a mask while shopping there, Carlisle Police say.

Warren G. Bennett was charged with simple assault and harassment after an investigation of the alleged incident, which police say occurred last Thursday outside a Wal-mart located on Noble Boulevard.

According to police, at about 2:54 p.m., officers were dispatched to the store for the report of an altercation. A male victim had been attacked and punched by another man as he left the store, police say.

The suspect, later identified as Bennett, allegedly got into an argument with the victim because the woman accompanying the victim was not wearing a facemask when she entered the store, police say.

The victim sustained minor injuries from the attack, according to police.