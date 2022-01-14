Police are searching for Enola man accused of drug delivery resulting in death

Chandler Hernandez, 25, is charged in connection to the overdose death of a Upper Allen Township man in September 2020, according to police.

ENOLA, Pa. — Upper Allen Township Police are searching for a 25-year-old Cumberland County man accused of providing drugs to a man who later died of an overdose in 2020.

Chandler Hernandez, of the first block of Cassatt Street in Enola, is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and drug delivery resulting in death in connection to the case, which occurred on Sept. 18, 2020, according to police.

Police investigating the death of the victim determined Hernandez supplied the victim with dangerous drugs that were later used in the man's overdose, according to investigators.

A warrant has been issued for Hernandez's arrest. Police are trying to determine his whereabouts.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Upper Allen Police Department at 717-795-2445 or 717-238-9676.