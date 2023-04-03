Police: Several vehicles broken into at Winding Hill Park in Upper Allen Township

At least five vehicles were broken into along Winding Hill Park between 3 and 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Cumberland County police department said.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a series of suspected vehicle break-ins that occurred Saturday afternoon at Winding Hill Park in Upper Allen Township.

The break-ins occurred between 3 and 4:30 p.m., according to Upper Allen Township Police. At least five cars had their windows smashed and valuables stolen from inside, police said.

"Unfortunately, car break-ins occur regularly," the police department said in a press release. "Sometimes these thefts can be attributed to organized groups who travel from out of the area. They focus on particular types of locations such as fitness centers, parks, or large shopping mall parking lots. Some are simply 'opportunistic' thieves who find themselves in a residential neighborhood or parking lot and decide to enter cars on a whim to take valuables.

"The majority of times when these cars are entered, especially forcibly, valuables or containers that hold valuables like purses, briefcases, and backpacks are left out in plain view."

Upper Allen Police reminded residents to keep their valuables at home if they can't carry them when they leave their vehicles. If you must leave your valuables in your car, the department said, hiding them well out of sight and locking your vehicles is the best way to keep them safe.

Anyone with information regarding Saturday's break-ins is asked to call 717-795-2445. An anonymous tip line is also available by calling or texting 717-850-UAPD (8273).