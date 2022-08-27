Police investigating suspicious blood found on roadway in Cumberland County

Silver Spring Township Police Department is investigating after discovering evidence of traumatic injury on and near a roadway.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are seeking information after discovering a large amount of blood and evidence of traumatic injury on and near a road in Cumberland County.

The scene was found on Ashburg Drive around 7:15 a.m. Saturday. Silver Spring Township Police believe the suspicious incident occurred overnight, likely between midnight and dawn.

The blood has presumptively tested as almost certainly human blood.

Police contacted the nearby elder care facility and neighbors, neither of which reported anyone missing.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with Detective Cory Keen at 717-697-0607, extension 2004, or email ckeen@sstwp.org.