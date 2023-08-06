Police investigating early-morning fatal crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The East Pennsboro Township Police Department are currently investigating a reported fatal motorcycle crash that occurred around 5:13 a.m. Sunday morning.
According to police, the motorcyclist was traveling down Route 11/15 Southbound in the area of 800 North Enola Road in East Pennsboro Township before losing control and striking a barrier located on the east side of the roadway.
Additional agencies that aided the police department include East Pennsboro Township Fire Police, Northeast Fire Department, Hampden Township Traffic Unit, Marysville Fire Department, East Pennsboro Township EMS, Duncannon Traffic Unit, the Cumberland County Coroner's Office and Cumberland County dispatch.