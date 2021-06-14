Police incident closes Newville Road in Cumberland County

The affected area is Newville Road (Route 461) between Allen Road and Meadowbrook Road in North Middleton Township, county officials said Monday.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A portion of Newville Road in Cumberland County was closed by a police incident Monday afternoon, the county's communications office said.

The incident was reported to emergency dispatch around 2 p.m.

The county is urging motorists to avoid the area.

Police on the scene told FOX43 the incident is a mental health call.