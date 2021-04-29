Police: Chambersburg man dies in motorcycle crash in Swatara Township

Police say Steven Pacini, 63, died of injuries sustained when his motorcycle struck a deer on the 1000 block of Eisenhower Boulevard Tuesday night.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Swatara Township Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that occurred Tuesday night on the 1000 block of Eisenhower Boulevard.

Steven Pacini, 63, of Chambersburg, died at Hershey Medical Center of injuries sustained in the crash, which occurred around 10:26 p.m., police say.

According to police, Pacini was traveling north on his motorcycle when he struck a deer and crashed. He was transported to Hershey Medical Center, but did not survive his injuries, police say.

The Dauphin County Accident Reconstruction Team was dispatched to the scene to assist in the investigation.