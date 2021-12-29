Police: Carlisle man kills woman's cat during domestic incident

Steven Robinson, 36, is charged with aggravated animal cruelty and related offenses in connection to the incident, which occurred Tuesday night.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Police have charged a 36-year-old Cumberland County man after he allegedly shot and killed a woman's cat with a BB gun during a domestic disturbance Tuesday in Carlisle.

Steven Robinson is charged with aggravated animal cruelty, animal cruelty, intimidation of a victim, and a borough firearms code violation in the incident, which occurred around 8:46 p.m. on the first block of South Spring Garden Street.

Police say after killing the cat, Robinson threatened to harm the victim if she contacted authorities.