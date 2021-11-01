Police are investigating series of robberies in Shippensburg

Police believe the robberies are being committed by the same group of about 6-8 male suspects. They occurred over a two-week span.

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — State Police and Shippensburg Borough Police are investigating a series of robberies that occurred over a two-week span last month.

The incidents are similar in nature, and authorities believe they were committed by the same suspects.

The most recent occurred last Saturday at about 4:15 a.m. at the intersection of Coy and Rotz avenues in Shippensburg Township, according to State Police. Three people -- a man and two women -- were walking on Coy Avenue when they were approached from different directions by a group of six to eight men who began assaulting them, police say.

One of the female victims was pushed to the ground, dropping her phone. The male victim sustained significant injuries that required treatment at a local hospital, police say.

The suspects were dressed in dark-colored clothing and wore masks and gloves, according to police. They took two cell phones from the victims after assaulting them, police say.

State Police are investigating a similar incident that occurred on Oct. 23 at about 10:30 p.m. on the 200 block of High Street. During the alleged assault, a male victim was approached by a group of men who struck him repeatedly in the face, causing him to lose consciousness. The suspects stole the victim's shorts, shoes, wallet, and cell phone before fleeing, police say.

A third incident occurred in the borough on Oct. 17 at about 2 a.m. and is being investigated by Shippensburg Police, authorities say. A victim was robbed and assaulted and had their clothing stolen, according to police.