Police announce road closures in Lemoyne ahead of City Island fireworks show Saturday

LEMOYNE, Pa. — West Shore Regional Police said several roads around Negley Park in Lemoyne will be closed Saturday to prevent congestion and roadway issues during City Island's Fourth of July fireworks.

The fireworks display is scheduled to begin around 9:15 p.m., police say.

Portions of following roads around Negley Park will be closed during the evening hours Saturday, according to police:

Cumberland Road between N. 5th St. and Washington Terrace

Summit Avenue between N. 5th St. and Frazer Road

Frazer Road between Summit Avenue and Washington Terrace

Officers will be on hand to assist handicapped individuals with parking and to ensure residents will have the ability to access their houses, police say.

If you are planning to observe the fireworks from Negley Park, police say, please plan for additional time to access the park.

Police also recommend social distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures.

Fireworks viewers are reminded not to park illegally; police say violators will be ticketed and possibly towed.