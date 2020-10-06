Planet Fitness to reopen 5 locations in Cumberland County, one in York County Saturday

The gyms will operate at 50 percent capacity and have additional COVID-19 safety measures in place, Planet Fitness said

Planet Fitness announced Wednesday that it will reopen six of its Central Pennsylvania locations this weekend.

On Saturday at 7 a.m., Planet Fitness Cumberland County gym locations in Enola, Hampden Township, Mechanicsburg, Carlisle, and Shippensburg will open, along with the location in Etters, York County, the company said.

Cumberland and York counties are in the Green phase of Pennsylvania's COVID-19 mitigation efforts, and are therefore allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity, Planet Fitness said.

The gyms will have new COVID-19 safety measures in place to protect members and staff, the company added.

"After three months of closure, we are excited to welcome members back to Planet Fitness," said Stephen Kindler Jr., president and CEO of National Fitness Partners. "We are taking employee and member safety very seriously. We feel we can safely open our doors at a lower capacity in the green phase. We are committed to our member’s physical, mental and emotional well being and we look forward to having them return to our clubs."

In preparation for reopening clubs and welcoming members back to the its gyms in a safe and responsible way, Planet Fitness said it has taken several steps to strengthen existing cleanliness policies and procedures, in an effort to protect the health and well-being of members, team members and the local community.

Some changes include:

All team members will have completed extensive training related to Planet Fitness' enhanced cleanliness and sanitization policies and procedures

Team members will receive daily temperature checks when they arrive to work each day

Increased, thorough cleaning will be conducted using disinfectant on the EPA list effective against COVID-19, including 20-minute walk arounds by staff members to continually clean and sanitize high-touch areas

Increased sanitization stations will be available throughout the gym floor and members will continue to be asked to wipe down equipment before and after use

Touchless check-in is available via the free Planet Fitness app. Members can download the app in advance and scan in at the front desk

free Planet Fitness app. Members can download the app in advance and scan in at the front desk Some pieces of cardio equipment will be temporarily marked out of use to enable "Social Fitnessing" and create additional distance between members

New signage will be placed throughout the club that highlights sanitization and "Social Fitnessing" guidelines