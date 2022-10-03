4 people charged in connection to man's 2020 fatal overdose in Perry County

Ali Brown of Chambersburg, and Baileigh Hoover, Zachary Hutchinson, and Kody Thompson of Shippensburg are all facing charges, State Police said Monday.

SHERMANS DALE, Pa. — State Police have charged four people in connection to a man's fatal overdose in Perry County almost two years ago.

The 18-year-old victim died of a drug overdose in Carroll Township on Oct. 10, 2020. He was found unresponsive in his room by two residents of the home where he'd been staying, according to police.

Witnesses told police the man had been staying in Perry County in an effort to get clean and avoid those with whom he'd bought drugs from in the past, according to police.

An autopsy performed in Lehigh County determined the victim died of a fentanyl overdose, police said.

After a lengthy investigation, police determined that four people were involved in the delivery of drugs that led to the man's overdose.

Phone and email records taken from the victim's communication devices and witness testimony led police to charge the four suspects, according to investigators.

The suspects charged are:

Ali Brown, 24, of Chambersburg: drug delivery resulting in death, criminal use of a communication device, manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, involuntary manslaughter.

Baileigh Hoover, 22, of Shippensburg: drug delivery resulting in death, criminal use of a communication device, manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, involuntary manslaughter.

Zachary Hutchinson, 21, of Shippensburg: criminal use of a communication device and manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.

Kody Thompson, 21, of Shippensburg: manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.