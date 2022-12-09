Millionaire Raffle winning Lottery ticket sold at Karns store in Lemoyne, Cumberland County

Ticket No. 00185202, which was sold at a Karns store in Lemoyne, won the latest Raffle drawing, the Lottery said.

LEMOYNE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Cumberland County was one of two winners of the latest $50,000 drawing in the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

The Raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 7, 2023, drawing, the Lottery said.

This week's winning ticket numbers, 00184588 and 00185202, were randomly drawn from among more than 55,000 Millionaire Raffle ticket numbers sold between November 29 and December 5.

The tickets were sold at Giant Eagle, 510 South Route 36, Roaring Spring, Blair County, and Karns, 1023 State St., Lemoyne, Cumberland County, according to the Lottery.

To learn if your ticket has won a $50,000 Weekly Drawing prize, scan it using the ticket checker on our Official App or at a Lottery retailer.

Winners should make an appointment to visit a Pennsylvania Lottery office in order to claim their $50,000 weekly drawing prize in person and cannot claim this prize at a retailer or by mail. See official rules and prize claim instructions at palottery.com.

Players are reminded to keep their tickets for the Millionaire Raffle drawing on January 7. It is possible for a ticket to win in both drawings. Visit palottery.com to see the schedule of remaining weekly drawings.