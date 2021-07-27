Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 ticket worth $1.22 million sold in Cumberland County

The ticket was sold at the Fine Wine and Good Spirits in the 5300 block on Simpson Ferry Road in Mechanicsburg.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 ticket worth $1.22 million was sold in Cumberland County at the Fine Wine and Good Spirits in the 5300 block on Simpson Ferry Road in Mechanicsburg.

The ticket was from the July 26 drawing, and the Fine Wine and Good Spirits it was sold at will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winner will not be identified until after the prize is claimed and the ticket is validated.