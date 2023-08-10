Rolling stops planned for Friday along Interstate 81 near Shippensburg, PennDOT says

The stops will be in place as a precaution for blasting work scheduled between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. near Exit 29, according to PennDOT.

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — Rolling stops are planned for Friday along a stretch of Interstate 81 near Shippensburg in Cumberland County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

The rolling stops will be in place so that a contractor can perform blasting at a business development project along Walnut Bottom Road (Route 174) near the interstate, PennDOT said.

Weather permitting, there will be a single blast near Exit 29 of I-81 (Route 174/King St.) sometime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday, PennDOT said.

As a safety precaution, there will be rolling stops of up to 10 minutes in each direction of I-81 beginning about 1,000 feet north and south of the exit while this work is performed, according to PennDOT.

Motorists should be alert and watch for stopped or slow-moving vehicles in the area, PennDOT said.

