x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Cumberland County

Rolling stops planned for Friday along Interstate 81 near Shippensburg, PennDOT says

The stops will be in place as a precaution for blasting work scheduled between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. near Exit 29, according to PennDOT.
Credit: WPMT

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — Rolling stops are planned for Friday along a stretch of Interstate 81 near Shippensburg in Cumberland County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

The rolling stops will be in place so that a contractor can perform blasting at a business development project along Walnut Bottom Road (Route 174) near the interstate, PennDOT said.

Weather permitting, there will be a single blast near Exit 29 of I-81 (Route 174/King St.) sometime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday, PennDOT said.

As a safety precaution, there will be rolling stops of up to 10 minutes in each direction of I-81 beginning about 1,000 feet north and south of the exit while this work is performed, according to PennDOT.

Motorists should be alert and watch for stopped or slow-moving vehicles in the area, PennDOT said.

Motorists are reminded they can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com

511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras, PennDOT said.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts. 

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app

More Videos

In Other News

Woman reportedly travels 25 hours to surrender dogs at Cumberland County animal rescue center

Before You Leave, Check This Out