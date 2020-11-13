PennDOT: Lane restrictions will be in place along Route 15 in Lower Allen Township Sunday morning

A contractor will be performing sign structure inspections from south of the Route 581 interchange to the bridge over Lower Allen Drive, PennDOT said.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Drivers who plan to travel on Route 15 in Cumberland County on Sunday should be aware of lane restrictions from south of the Route 581 interchange to the bridge over Lower Allen Drive, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Friday.

A contractor will be performing sign structure inspections at three locations long the portion of the road in Lower Allen Township, PennDOT said.

Short-term lane restrictions will be implemented in both directions of Route 15 from approximately 6 AM to noon.