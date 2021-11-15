Penn State Health is looking for donations of aluminum canes, crutches, or walkers

Due to a global aluminum shortage, hospitals are running low on canes, crutches, and walkers. They're accepting donations of gently used items through Dec. 3.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Penn State Health announced it is extending the deadline for its donation drive of gently used aluminum canes, crutches and walkers to Friday, Dec. 3.

There is a global shortage of aluminum, which means many hospitals are facing a diminishing supply of crutches, canes, and walkers, which are useful for patients in emergency departments or those recovering from hip surgery, knee surgery, or other procedures, the health system said.

"Anyone who has gently used aluminum crutches, a cane or a walker sitting around their home may donate them at one of our drop-off sites," Penn State Health said. "All donations will be inspected for safety and sanitized, then distributed to patients who need them."

Donations are being accepted at the following locations:

Cumberland County

Carlisle Airport

Life Lion Hangar

228 Petersburg Road, Carlisle, PA 17013

Monday ─ Friday: 8 a.m. ─ 4 p.m.

Dauphin County

Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center

Life Lion Hangar

10 Life Lion Drive, Hershey, PA 17033

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday: 8 a.m. ─ 4 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. ─ 7 p.m.

Berks County

Life Lion EMS Berks Division

1001 James Drive, Suite 15, Leesport, PA 19533

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday: 8 a.m. ─ 4 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. ─ 7 p.m.

The aluminum shortage is one of many issues caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic, Penn State Health said. Hospitals’ current inventories are running very low, and vendors who usually sell these devices simply don’t have them.

The canes, crutches, or walkers should be in good shape and good working order so they'll be safe for other patients to use, the healthcare system said. All donated equipment will be assessed to make sure it is safe before it is donated to a patient.