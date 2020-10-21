x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Cumberland County

Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Cumberland County

One person is dead after being struck by a tractor trailer, police say.
Credit: FOX43

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead after being fatally struck by a vehicle early Wednesday morning.

According to the Silver Spring Township Police, authorities were dispatched to the intersection of N. Locust Point Rd. and Carlisle Pike around 4:00 a.m. on October 21 for a reported pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Police say that the driver of a tractor trailer said he never saw the pedestrian before striking them.

Officials have not released the name of the deceased pending notification of next of kin.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.

Download the brand new FOX43 app here.