Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead after being fatally struck by a vehicle early Wednesday morning.
According to the Silver Spring Township Police, authorities were dispatched to the intersection of N. Locust Point Rd. and Carlisle Pike around 4:00 a.m. on October 21 for a reported pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
Police say that the driver of a tractor trailer said he never saw the pedestrian before striking them.
Officials have not released the name of the deceased pending notification of next of kin.
This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.