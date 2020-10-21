Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Cumberland County

One person is dead after being struck by a tractor trailer, police say.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead after being fatally struck by a vehicle early Wednesday morning.

According to the Silver Spring Township Police, authorities were dispatched to the intersection of N. Locust Point Rd. and Carlisle Pike around 4:00 a.m. on October 21 for a reported pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Police say that the driver of a tractor trailer said he never saw the pedestrian before striking them.

Officials have not released the name of the deceased pending notification of next of kin.

#BREAKING Fatal pedestrian accident in Silver Spring Twp.



Police tell me the driver of a tractor did not see the pedestrian and hit him. We’re at the intersection of N Locust Point Rd. and Carlisle Pike.

Stay with @FOX43 for updates. pic.twitter.com/IlO3HdWHrk — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) October 21, 2020