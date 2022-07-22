The Red Cross is responding to a partial building collapse in Camp Hill

Several residents reportedly live inside the building, no one was reported as injured from the collapse.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — The American Red Cross is responding to a partial building collapse in Camp Hill.

The building collapse, located at the 1400 Block of Market Street in Camp Hill, affected multiple homes.

Lower Allen Fire units just cleared an accident involving a pedestrian. Now, Truck 12 and Rescue 12 are on the scene of a Building Collapse on the 1400 block of Market Street in Camp Hill. Posted by Lower Allen Fire Company No. 1 on Friday, July 22, 2022

Cumberland County Communications requested Red Cross for support for impacted residents at 4 p.m. on Friday.

The Red Cross has reported that it is prepared to assess the needs of affected residents, and in coordination with local officials and responding agencies, provide resources and support where and as needed.

No injuries or deaths have been reported from the collapse.