The Red Cross is responding to a partial building collapse in Camp Hill

CAMP HILL, Pa. — The American Red Cross is responding to a partial building collapse in Camp Hill.
The building collapse, located at the 1400 Block of Market Street in Camp Hill, affected multiple homes.
Cumberland County Communications requested Red Cross for support for impacted residents at 4 p.m. on Friday.
The Red Cross has reported that it is prepared to assess the needs of affected residents, and in coordination with local officials and responding agencies, provide resources and support where and as needed.
No injuries or deaths have been reported from the collapse.
This is an updating story, the article will be updated as additional information is revealed.