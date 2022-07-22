x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Cumberland County

The Red Cross is responding to a partial building collapse in Camp Hill

Several residents reportedly live inside the building, no one was reported as injured from the collapse.
Credit: CrimeWatch

CAMP HILL, Pa. — The American Red Cross is responding to a partial building collapse in Camp Hill. 

The building collapse, located at the 1400 Block of Market Street in Camp Hill, affected multiple homes. 

Lower Allen Fire units just cleared an accident involving a pedestrian. Now, Truck 12 and Rescue 12 are on the scene of a Building Collapse on the 1400 block of Market Street in Camp Hill.

Posted by Lower Allen Fire Company No. 1 on Friday, July 22, 2022

Cumberland County Communications requested Red Cross for support for impacted residents at 4 p.m. on Friday. 

The Red Cross has reported that it is prepared to assess the needs of affected residents, and in coordination with local officials and responding agencies, provide resources and support where and as needed. 

No injuries or deaths have been reported from the collapse. 

This is an updating story, the article will be updated as additional information is revealed. 

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Cumberland County church faces backlash for showing film featuring Mastriano