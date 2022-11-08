Chicago man charged in Craigslist scam that victimized Mechanicsburg woman

Oreoluwa Dada, 23, is charged with theft, unlawful use of a computer, and passing a bad check, according to Lower Allen Township Police.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Chicago man has been charged with scamming a Central Pennsylvania woman out of $1,450 during a phony transaction on Craigslist.

Oreoluwa Dada, 23, is charged with unlawful use of a computer, theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, and cashing a bad check, according to Lower Allen Township Police, who began investigating when the victim reported the alleged fraud in May.

According to police, the victim reported that she listed a coffee table for sale on Craigslist on April 26, and was contacted by a man who identified himself as "Larry Smith."

The victim and "Smith" agreed to the purchase at a price of $300, police say. "Smith" told the victim he would send her a check in the mail and arrange for movers to pick up the table since he lived out of state.

On April 30, police say the victim received a cashier's check for $1,550. "Smith" told her to take $300 for the sale and provide the rest to the delivery drivers when they arrived.

On May 1, police say, "Smith" contacted the victim again and asked her to send him $1,200 instead of keeping it for the movers. The victim complied, using the cash app Zelle to forward the money to Smith, according to police.

One day later, police say, "Smith" messaged the victim again, claiming the movers were unable to pick up the table, and that he was no longer interested in the transaction. He asked her to send him an additional $250 through Zelle, and keep the remaining $100 for herself as payment for her trouble.

The victim did so, according to police.

Later that day, the victim said, "Smith's" check was returned as counterfeit, causing her a total loss of $1,450.