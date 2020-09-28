One year after her disappearance, police continue to search for missing Cumberland County woman

Kimberly Gsell was last seen at the Rodeway Inn in Middlesex Township on Sept. 29, 2019, police say. Investigators are still trying to find her.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Tuesday marks one year since a woman's disappearance from a Cumberland County motel, and police are still looking for her.

Kimberly Gsell was last seen at the Rodeway Inn in Middlesex Township on Sept. 29, 2019, police say. She reportedly got into an argument with another woman at the motel and left.

She has not been seen since, according to police.