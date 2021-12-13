One person, three dogs attacked by possibly rabid fox near Mechanicsburg

The Pennsylvania Game Commission said the encounters happened Friday in three separate incidents, all within a half-mile of one another.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — At least one person was bitten and three dogs attacked by a possibly rabid fox in three separate encounters in Cumberland County last Friday, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

The incidents occurred within a half-mile radius of one another in Hampden Township, near Mechanicsburg, the Game Commission said.

All three attacks occurred within a 24-hour period, according to the Game Commission.

Game Commission officials are urging the public to call the Southcentral Regional Office at (814) 643-1831 if they see a fox on their property behaving abnormally.

"It is not necessarily concerning to see a fox during the day, or even uncommon for foxes to be curious and possibly observe humans or animals from a distance when healthy," the Game Commission said. "But when one is sick, it does behave differently and poses a health concern to the public."

Though diseases such as rabies effect individual animals differently, there are some abnormal behaviors an infected animal commonly might exhibit, the Game Commission said.

Some animals act aggressively for no apparent reason, whereas others may act lethargic and very tame.

An animal may stagger or circle in one area, or they may have partial paralysis or salivate uncontrollably.

In wildlife, rabies is an always fatal disease and once clinical signs occur, an infected animal typically dies within seven days, according to the Game Commission.

"If you observe any of these behaviors in a wild animal, never approach the animal or attempt to intervene," the Game Commission said. "The safest course of action is to contact Game Commission officials and continue to keep an eye on the animal as best you can until a warden arrives on scene."