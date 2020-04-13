One man injured in single-vehicle crash along Route 15 in Upper Allen Township

Police say the vehicle continually struck the jersey barrier along the highway as it traveled south. The driver was transported from the scene by EMS

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Upper Allen Township are investigating a single-vehicle crash that injured one person Sunday morning along Route 15.

Upper Allen Township Police say they were alerted at about 11:33 a.m. by a caller who reported seeing a white station wagon that was repeatedly striking the jersey barrier in the area of Mile Marker 40.4 in Lower Allen Township, continuing south into Upper Allen.

An officer in the area soon found the vehicle, a white Chevrolet HHR, as it passed over South Market Street. The vehicle was still hitting the barrier as the officer pursued, police say.

The vehicle eventually came to rest in traffic near the West Lisburn Road interchange. The vehicle's driver, Charles R. Hancock, 35, was the sole occupant, according to police. He was transported from the scene by EMS.