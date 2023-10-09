One injured following single-vehicle crash along U.S. Route 15 in Cumberland County

The investigation determined the driver of a brown Chevrolet pickup lost control of the car before striking a guardrail and then the center median.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person was injured following a crash along U.S. Route 15 South in Cumberland County.

According to the Upper Allen Township Police Department, on Oct. 8 at 2 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries.

The investigation determined the driver of a brown Chevrolet pickup lost control of the car before striking a guardrail and then the center median.

The driver sustained injuries and was transported to a local hospital.