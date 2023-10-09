One injured following single-vehicle crash along U.S. Route 15 in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person was injured following a crash along U.S. Route 15 South in Cumberland County.
According to the Upper Allen Township Police Department, on Oct. 8 at 2 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries.
The investigation determined the driver of a brown Chevrolet pickup lost control of the car before striking a guardrail and then the center median.
The driver sustained injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
The Upper Allen Township Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Upper Allen Fire Department, Lower Allen Township Fire Department, Upper Allen Fire Police and Penn State Emergency Medical Services.