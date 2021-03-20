1 dead in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Chambersburg woman is dead and another person was seriously injured after their vehicle crashed early Friday morning on I-81 near the Newville Exit, police said.
On March, 20, around 2:15 a.m., a vehicle traveling south on I-81 lost control and rolled over. Passenger Naquanda Medley, 25, was ejected from the vehicle and landed in the northbound lanes where she was struck by several passing vehicles, said county coroner Charles Hall in a press release. Medley succumbed to her injuries and died.
The driver of the vehicle suffered serious injuries and had to be flown to the hospital. The driver is currently in stable condition, according to officials.