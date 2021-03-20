1 dead in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Cumberland County

The passenger was ejected from the vehicle after it lost control and rolled over, police said. The victim was then struck by several oncoming vehicles.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Chambersburg woman is dead and another person was seriously injured after their vehicle crashed early Friday morning on I-81 near the Newville Exit, police said.

On March, 20, around 2:15 a.m., a vehicle traveling south on I-81 lost control and rolled over. Passenger Naquanda Medley, 25, was ejected from the vehicle and landed in the northbound lanes where she was struck by several passing vehicles, said county coroner Charles Hall in a press release. Medley succumbed to her injuries and died.