Cumberland County

One person dies in Cumberland County crash

The crash occurred at 9:13 a.m. on Carlisle Pike, between Skyport Road and Jeffry Road, according to Hampden Township Police.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person was killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Cumberland County, police said.

The crash occurred around 9:13 a.m. on Carlisle Pike between Skyport Road and Jeffry Road in Hampden Township, according to police.

The occupants of both vehicles needed to be extricated by emergency personnel, Hampden Township Police said.

All three occupants were transported to Holy Spirit Hospital, where one was pronounced dead, police said.

The extent of the injuries of the other two involved have not yet been determined, according to police.

There were was brief detour through the local shopping plaza while the scene was investigated and cleared. 

The scene was cleared at approximately 11:30 a.m. The accident is still under investigation at this time, according to police.

