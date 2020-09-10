Officials investigating house fire in Carlisle that caused thousands of dollars in damages

The cause of the fire couldn't be determined due to the extent of the damage.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Fire officials are investigating a house fire in Carlisle from September that caused around $400,000 in damages.

On Sept. 23 firefighters were dispatched to a home on the 400 block of West South Street for a reported house fire. Once on the scene, fire officials found a working fire in the rear of the second floor.

The fire extended to the attic and consumed part of the roof, officials said. Firefighters successfully extinguished the fire without further incidents.

According to fire officials, their investigation revealed the fire started on the second floor in the rear bathroom. The cause of the fire remained undetermined due to the extent of the damage but officials said they couldn't rule out an electrical fire as the cause.