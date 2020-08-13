North Middleton Police determine 'suspicious vehicle' was a legitimate delivery company van

The police department said it received several reports of a suspicious vehicle Wednesday, but learned the van's operator was a delivery driver in training.

CARLISLE, Pa. — The North Middleton Police Department said its officers investigated several reports of a suspicious vehicle seen driving slowly and occasionally stopping in several neighborhoods in the area Wednesday, and determined the van was a legitimate deliver service vehicle.

The operator of the vehicle was a driver in training, police say.

Police investigated the reports and looked into pictures sent to the department by several residents on Wednesday, eventually contacting the delivery company, which said it will make sure the vehicle in question is appropriately marked before being released for service in the future.

The department said it appreciates the community's assistance and the information and images provided from several security systems that allowed police to quickly investigate and resolve the matter.