Newville Road to close at Route 11 intersection in Cumberland County, PennDOT says

The closure is expected to last through August 15. A detour will be in place, and Route 11 will be reduced to one lane in the work area.

Route 533 (Newville Road) will be closed Monday at Route 11 in Southampton Township, Cumberland County, so that workers can perform a full-depth reconstruction of the intersection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced.

The road closure will last through August 15, PennDOT said.

A detour will be in place using Route 11 and Foltz Road (Route 4003), according to PennDOT. Route 11 also will be reduced to a single lane at the intersection. Two portable temporary traffic signals will be used to alternate northbound and southbound traffic through the work zone, PennDOT said.

The work is part of a resurfacing project on Route 11 from Morris Street and the Franklin County line in Shippensburg Borough to Foltz Road/Kline Road in Southampton Township, PennDOT said.

The project consists of resurfacing the existing roadway using Superpave wearing, and scratch courses, milling within Shippensburg Borough, full-depth reconstruction at the intersection with Route 11 and Route 533 (Newville Road) in Southampton Township, base replacement, minor drainage improvements; guide rail replacement, roadside development items, pavement marking, ADA ramp improvements, and other miscellaneous construction on Route 11 to Foltz Road/Kline Road in Shippensburg Borough, and Shippensburg and Southampton townships, Cumberland County, for an overall project length of 4.57 miles.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

Cottle’s Asphalt Maintenance, Inc., is the prime contractor in this $3,519,854 project, PennDOT said.