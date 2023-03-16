Three teens charged with damaging property at Newville Community Park

The alleged offenders are a 16-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, according to Newville Police.

NEWVILLE, Pa. — Three Cumberland County teens have been charged with vandalizing and damaging property at the Newville Community Park earlier this month, Newville Police announced.

The alleged incident occurred on the night of March 1 at the park, located on West Street in the Cumberland County borough.

Park employees reported that a picnic table was broken, along with the rear door of a restroom, police said. There also was trash strewn throughout the park, according to police.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage and determined that three juveniles caused the majority of the damage.

According to police, video showed a 16-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy hanging around at the park on the night the alleged vandalism and property damage occurred.

All three juveniles were observed vaping against park rules, police said.

At about 4:59 p.m., police said, the video showed the two 16-year-old suspects near the public restrooms, which were locked for the winter.

The male juvenile shouldered the door open to gain access for them to use the bathroom, even though the plumbing was turned off, police said. After utilizing the bathroom, the juveniles continued to hang out under the concession stand pavilion, according to police.

While sitting at a picnic table, the female broke off a 2x4 table support, according to police. The damage was estimated at $168.46.

The 16-year-old juveniles have been referred to Cumberland County Juvenile Probation in regards to Institutional Vandalism and Criminal Mischief.

All three juveniles have been evicted from the park for various lengths up to permanent eviction, police said.