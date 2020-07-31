New video gaming terminals will open at Love's truck stops in Cumberland, Lebanon counties

The video gambling terminals are operated by Second State Gaming, a Pennsylvania-authorized video gaming terminal operator.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Second State Gaming announced it is opening new, state-approved gaming terminals at four Pennsylvania truck stop locations, including sites in Cumberland and Lebanon counties.

The terminals will be available at Love's Travel Stops located in:

1165 Harrisburg Pike, Carlisle (Cumberland County)

3700 Mountain Road, Hamburg (Berks County)

22 Old Forge Road, Jonestown (Lebanon County)

440 W. 3rd St., Mifflinville (Columbia County)

Second State Gaming, as an authorized video gaming terminal operator in Pennsylvania, will oversee, operate, and maintain the terminals, the company said.

VGTs are very similar to the slot machines seen at a casino, according to the company. Second State Gaming said its machines go through rigorous testing and undergo a validation process to ensure they meet compliance with national and state standards in order to be approved by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.