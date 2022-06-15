New Hope Ministries to host job fair in Mechanicsburg June 22

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — At least 19 employers will be present at a job fair hosted by New Hope Ministries in Mechanicsburg on Wednesday, June 22.
The job fair will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at New Hope Ministries, 5228 E. Trindle Road, organizers said Wednesday.
Employers expected to attend include:
- UPS
- Members First
- Dairy Farmers of America
- Renewal by Anderson (of Central PA)
- Messiah Lifeways
- U-Gro Messiah Lifeways
- High Hotels
- Asbury Bethany Village
- Bridges at Bent Creek
- The GIANT Company
- Claremont Nursing & Rehab
- Commercial Acceptance Company
- Patriot Home Care
- Country Meadows
- Flagger Force
- The Gardens
- First Light Home Care
- The Medicine Shoppe
- BAYDA Home Health Care
For more information, go here.