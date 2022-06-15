New Hope Ministries to host job fair in Mechanicsburg June 22

At least 19 different employers will attend the job fair, set for 3:30-5:30 p.m. at 5228 E. Trindle Road in Mechanicsburg.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — At least 19 employers will be present at a job fair hosted by New Hope Ministries in Mechanicsburg on Wednesday, June 22.

The job fair will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at New Hope Ministries, 5228 E. Trindle Road, organizers said Wednesday.

Employers expected to attend include:

UPS

Members First

Dairy Farmers of America

Renewal by Anderson (of Central PA)

Messiah Lifeways

U-Gro Messiah Lifeways

High Hotels

Asbury Bethany Village

Bridges at Bent Creek

The GIANT Company

Claremont Nursing & Rehab

Commercial Acceptance Company

Patriot Home Care

Country Meadows

Flagger Force

The Gardens

First Light Home Care

The Medicine Shoppe

BAYDA Home Health Care