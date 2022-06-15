x
Cumberland County

New Hope Ministries to host job fair in Mechanicsburg June 22

At least 19 different employers will attend the job fair, set for 3:30-5:30 p.m. at 5228 E. Trindle Road in Mechanicsburg.
Credit: New Hope Ministries

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — At least 19 employers will be present at a job fair hosted by New Hope Ministries in Mechanicsburg on Wednesday, June 22.

The job fair will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at New Hope Ministries, 5228 E. Trindle Road, organizers said Wednesday.

Employers expected to attend include:

  • UPS
  • Members First
  • Dairy Farmers of America
  • Renewal by Anderson (of Central PA)
  • Messiah Lifeways
  • U-Gro Messiah Lifeways
  • High Hotels
  • Asbury Bethany Village
  • Bridges at Bent Creek
  • The GIANT Company
  • Claremont Nursing & Rehab
  • Commercial Acceptance Company
  • Patriot Home Care
  • Country Meadows
  • Flagger Force
  • The Gardens
  • First Light Home Care
  • The Medicine Shoppe
  • BAYDA Home Health Care

For more information, go here.

