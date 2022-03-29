Harrisburg-area furniture giant NB Liebman announces it's closing its doors

The store has served the Harrisburg area for 76 years.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — NB Liebman, one of central Pennsylvania's most well-known furniture dealers, announced it will close its doors after more than 100 years in business and 76 years in the Harrisburg area.

The store, which has served Harrisburg under three generations of family ownership, will begin a store-closing sale on Friday, April 1, at its location at 4705 Carlisle Pike, the company said in a press release.

“My deepest gratitude to all the people who’ve been part of NB Liebman, from the countless families we served to the wonderful store staff who have become part of our family,” said Charles Liebman, whose father, Nathan, opened the first Harrisburg location in 1946. “I’ve been personally privileged to serve this community for more than 50 years of the company’s history."

Nathan Liebman opened the first Harrisburg store after growing up in Philadelphia, where his older siblings began the business in the early 1900s after emigrating from Russia.

At the height of the Liebman family business, there were 10 stores operating from Allentown to downtown Philadelphia and stretching as far as Baltimore, Md. and Cherry Hill, N.J.

Charles Liebman began working in the business upon graduation from college. In 2000, his youngest daughter, Dani Liebman Healey, became the third generation to join the company.

NB Liebman was named the Most Recognized Furniture Dealer in the Harrisburg market by the American Opinion Research Group. Through its years, the company received numerous awards from organizations and the media for its participation in community service.

The company was featured as the region’s “Leading Furniture Store” for multiple years in "Susquehanna Style Magazine" and "Harrisburg Magazine."

The business was also nominated twice as “Retailer of the Year” by the Tri-State Home Furnishings Association.

Beginning Friday, the 50,000-square-foot store will feature deep discounts up to 65% off on a large selection of high-quality furniture for every room in the home. Famous brands include Bernhardt, Vaughan-Bassett, Universal, Samuel Lawrence, Catnapper, Bernhardt, Lane, Southern Motion, Legacy Classics, Sealy, Stearns & Foster and Tempur-Pedic, and more.

Handmade, heirloom-quality rugs, lighting, and accessories are also 50% off.

All furniture purchases are available for immediate pick-up or home delivery.