Multi-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Middlesex Township on Saturday evening.

Kody Tidd, 28, of Newville was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cumberland County Coroner.

Officials say Tidd was driving west on Route 944 when he lost control of his vehicle while coming up the hill at the intersection with Deer Lane.

After losing control of his vehicle, Tidd hit three other vehicles.

Police say Tidd was driving at a high speed at the time of the crash.

None of the other people involved in the crash were injured.