Multi-vehicle crash closes southbound lanes of I-81 near Mechanicsburg

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — All southbound lanes of Interstate 81 near Mechanicsburg in Cumberland County were closed due to a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon, according to numerous sources.
Emergency dispatch reported the crash at about 3:40 p.m. The crash reportedly involves multiple vehicles and passenger entrapment, according to dispatch.
It occurred near Mile Marker 54.
All southbound lanes are closed between Exit 52 (U.S. 11/I-76 Turnpike) to Exit 57 (PA 114/Mechanicsburg).
Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and avoid the area. The lanes will be closed for "an extended time," according to dispatch.
This is a developing story FOX43 will have more information as it becomes available.