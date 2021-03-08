Multi-vehicle crash closes southbound lanes of I-81 near Mechanicsburg

The crash was reported around 3:40 p.m. near Mile Marker 54. Lanes are closed between Exits 52 and 57, according to dispatch.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — All southbound lanes of Interstate 81 near Mechanicsburg in Cumberland County were closed due to a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon, according to numerous sources.

Emergency dispatch reported the crash at about 3:40 p.m. The crash reportedly involves multiple vehicles and passenger entrapment, according to dispatch.

It occurred near Mile Marker 54.

All southbound lanes are closed between Exit 52 (U.S. 11/I-76 Turnpike) to Exit 57 (PA 114/Mechanicsburg).

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and avoid the area. The lanes will be closed for "an extended time," according to dispatch.