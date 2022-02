Felisha Davis-Vilsaint, 16, was last seen in her home Tuesday night, according to Chambersburg Police.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police in Chambersburg are searching for a missing teenager.

Felisha Davis-Vilsaint, 16, was last seen in her home on Tuesday night, according to Chambersburg Police.

She was reported missing Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Chambersburg Police at (717) 264-4131.