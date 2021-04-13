x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Cumberland County

State Police searching for missing woman known to frequent homeless shelters and camps in Carlisle and York

Meredith Celeste Keltner, 28, was last seen on March 28 and last heard from on April 7, when she replied to a text message, according to State Police in Carlisle.
Credit: Pa. State Police

CARLISLE, Pa. — State Police are looking for a missing Cumberland County woman.

Meredith Celeste Keltner, 28, was last seen on March 28 and was last heard from on April 7, when she responded to a text message, police say.

Keltner is known to frequent Carlisle and York, predominantly in homeless shelters, camps, and motels. She does not have a working phone, but is known to stay in contact with family members, according to police.

Keltner suffers from mental health issues and possible illegal drug use, police say. She has a compromised immune system.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact PSP Carlisle at 717-249-2121.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app