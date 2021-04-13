State Police searching for missing woman known to frequent homeless shelters and camps in Carlisle and York

Meredith Celeste Keltner, 28, was last seen on March 28 and last heard from on April 7, when she replied to a text message, according to State Police in Carlisle.

Meredith Celeste Keltner, 28, was last seen on March 28 and was last heard from on April 7, when she responded to a text message, police say.

Keltner is known to frequent Carlisle and York, predominantly in homeless shelters, camps, and motels. She does not have a working phone, but is known to stay in contact with family members, according to police.

Keltner suffers from mental health issues and possible illegal drug use, police say. She has a compromised immune system.