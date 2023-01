Alayjah Sha'dae Cicile Williams ran away from her Lemoyne home on Jan. 6, according to West Shore Regional Police. She is believed to be in the Harrisburg area.

LEMOYNE, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are searching for a missing teen.

Alayjah Sha'dae Cicile Williams was last seen on January 6, when she ran away from home, located on the 900 block of Hummel Avenue, according to West Shore Police.

Williams is believed to be in the Harrisburg area.