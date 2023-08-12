Police searching for missing endangered person in Cumberland County

Family and friends are concerned for Fernando Paez's well-being as he has pre-existing health issues and possibly an "altered mental status".

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Carlisle Police are looking for a man reported missing by his family.

Police say, Fernando Paez hasn't had any contact with his family or friends since Aug. 2, when he left his home on the first block of East South Street.

Family and friends are concerned for Paez's well-being as he has pre-existing health issues and possibly an "altered mental status".

Police say there have been possible recent sightings of Paez on the Harrisburg Pike in Middlesex Township.

Paez is 75 years old, around five feet eight inches, and 140 pounds.

He was last seen wearing tight-fitting sweatpants and a t-shirt of an unknown color. Paez usually wears a gold chain seen in the photo below.