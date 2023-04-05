Former nurse at Carlisle medical facility sentenced to 15-30 years in prison for sexually assaulting, secretly recording patients

Michael D. Bragg, 42, of Franklin County, previously pleaded guilty to 58 charges involved in the case. He was sentenced in a hearing Wednesday.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Note: The video is from 2019.

A former nurse at a Cumberland County medical facility will serve up to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting two patients and making secret recordings of hundreds of others, Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry announced Wednesday.

Michael D. Bragg, 42, of Franklin County, was sentenced to a 15- to 30-year prison term at a hearing Wednesday by Cumberland County Judge Albert Masland.

Bragg has been designated as a sexually violent predator by the court, Henry said in a press release.

Bragg previously pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated indecent assault, one count of attempted indecent assault, 12 counts of sexual abuse of children, one count of manufacturing child pornography, 37 counts of invasion of privacy, and six counts of interception of oral communications.

Bragg assaulted the patients and made the recordings while working at UPMC Carlisle. Investigators determined nearly two dozen of the patients were children; Bragg was also charged with possession of child pornography.

“These are some of the most heinous and despicable crimes imaginable, and they were committed by a nurse that was trusted to care for his patients,” Henry said. “Instead, the defendant used his position to prey on adults and children when they were incredibly vulnerable. This case is an important one to highlight as we recognize the start of Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month in April. We urge members of the public to contact authorities to report suspected abuse, while our Office remains committed to taking offenders, no matter their position or profession, off the streets.”

An investigation by the Office of Attorney General began in 2019 regarding the possession and dissemination of child pornography. As the investigation proceeded, agents also discovered videos and photos of hospital patients in various stages of undress on Bragg’s laptop computer.

In addition to video-recording hundreds of patients while at UPMC, further investigation revealed that Bragg sexually assaulted an intubated and unconscious woman in the hospital’s emergency room, and groped another emergency room patient.