Memorial held to honor fallen first responders

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Cumberland County officials came together on Wednesday, Sept. 21, to honor first responders who died in the last year.
The Cumberland County Department of Public Safety, fire chiefs, and fire associations gathered in Middlesex Township for the memorial service.
The ceremony recognized EMS providers and firefighters who passed away from 2021 until now.
This year's memorial plaque was dedicated to John Myers, an East Pennsboro EMT who died in the line of duty last November.
"What it shows is the fact we knew what his dedication was and how much he loved everything, it shows that the whole community understands that," said Myers Family Spokesperson Dan Hackenberger. "To be able to have the memorial service here and what he is being represented."
Along with the dedication, Myers was also given the Medal of Honor posthumously.
Myers, who was 40 years old at the time of his death started his career as a first responder running fire calls at age 14, then joined the East Pennsboro EMS in 2011.