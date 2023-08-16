Body of Cumberland County native who went missing in Oregon last April has been found, authorities say

Mekenna Reiley, 40, was born in Central PA and attended Cedar Cliff High School. She went missing from her Oregon home in April, and her body was found last Saturday

OREGON, USA — The body of a Cumberland County native who went missing in Oregon four months ago was found in a reservoir after an apparent drowning, according to authorities there.

Mekenna Christine Reiley, 40, who was born in Cumberland County and attended Cedar Cliff High School, went missing from her home near the Blue River Reservoir on April 6, according to KEZI-TV.

Friends, relatives and police investigators made several efforts to find her, but the dangerous terrain along the McKenzie River made search efforts more difficult, KEZI reported.

On August 12, a body was discovered in the Blue River Reservoir by a group of kayakers, according to a post on Facebook by her sister, Bevin Stepp.

The body was identified as Reiley's on Tuesday, authorities in Oregon said.